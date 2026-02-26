OLYMPUS, NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN, STAR POWER: New Musicals Available for Licensing for Youth Shows

Beat by Beat Press, the leading publisher of contemporary musicals for young performers, has released three brand-new original youth musicals: Olympus: The Greek Rock Musical, New Sheriff in Town, and Star Power. All three titles are now available for global licensing, with free multimedia ePerusal scripts accessible at bbbpress.com.

These new works expand Beat by Beat's award-winning catalogue of contemporary musicals written specifically for young actors ages 7-14. Since its launch in 2011, Beat by Beat Press has licensed over 8,000 productions in more than 75 countries, becoming the go-to publisher for modern, age-appropriate material for schools and youth theaters.

"We're constantly listening to teachers and students to learn what resonates with them today," said Denver Casado, Founder of Beat by Beat Press. "These three shows reflect exactly what kids are excited about right now: big characters, high-energy contemporary music, meaningful themes, and ensemble-driven storytelling where every single performer gets a moment to shine."

The 2026 Roster of New Musicals:

Olympus: The Greek Rock Musical Written by Denver Casado and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm. A high-energy comedic rock musical that reimagines the Greek gods as bored immortals desperate to prove who is the greatest among them. To settle the score, they hold a contest by meddling in the lives of unsuspecting modern-day kids on a hiking trip. Featuring an electrifying pop-rock score and larger-than-life roles, Olympus blends mythology with contemporary humor while exploring themes of connection, identity, and what it truly means to be powerful.

New Sheriff in Town Written by Kathryn Funkhouser and Denver Casado. A fast-paced musical comedy set in a struggling Wild West theme park. When the park faces a modern rival and an unexpected bank robbery, it's up to a scrappy young performer with big ideas to prove that honoring the past doesn't mean fearing the future. Featuring a toe-tapping country-pop score, single-set staging, and massive large-cast flexibility, this show is ideal for elementary and middle school productions.

Star Power Written by Denver Casado, Jessica Penzias, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Christyn Budzyna, and Jack Mitchell. An intergalactic musical adventure about a band of literal "stars" who dream of fame. When an unexpected opportunity puts them on the path to superstardom, they are tempted to trade their true selves for dramatic makeovers, capes, and carefully crafted personas. With a contemporary synth-pop score and imaginative sci-fi setting, Star Power explores authenticity, friendship, and self-worth in a social-media-driven world.

All musicals were orchestrated and music produced by Jeff Daye.

A Modern Licensing Model for Drama Educators

Beat by Beat Press continues to disrupt traditional theatrical licensing through its streamlined, educator-friendly platform. Directors can instantly download free ePerusal scripts that feature full audio recordings of every song embedded directly into a multimedia PDF.

Upon licensing a production, directors receive immediate digital access to comprehensive production materials, including:

Actor scripts with integrated vocal scores

Director's guide with staging and choreography suggestions

Professionally orchestrated accompaniment tracks and piano-vocal scores

Official logos and marketing artwork

Unlimited script copying during the licensed run

Permission for worry-free video recording and online sharing

With over 450,000 annual website visits and a dedicated global community of drama educators, Beat by Beat Press continues to make high-quality, contemporary musical theatre accessible to young performers everywhere.

For more information, to request a free ePerusal script, or to listen to the studio albums of these new releases, visit bbbpress.com.