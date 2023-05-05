OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

Raúl Esparza, who is currently starring as Fagin in the New York City Center Encores! production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview program at 4:00pm on Tuesday, May 9.

The event will take place at Ripley-Grier Studios (305 West 38th Street) on the second floor (Rm. 210) and will be moderated by longtime Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere.

Admission is free for Drama Desk members, and limited seating is also available for the general public at $5 per person. To request a reservation, please email michael@broadwaystars. com and type "RSVP Esparza event" in the subject line, and please specify in the email whether or not you are a Drama Desk member and how many are in your party.

Raúl Esparza made his first big splash on the New York stage with his performance as Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, for which he won a Theatre World award. He received Tony Award nominations for his work in Taboo, Company, The Homecoming and Speed the Plow. Raúl's numerous other credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Cradle Will Rock, and Seared Off-Broadway, as well as the City Center Encores! presentation of Anyone Can Whistle and the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park With George. He is also well known to TV audiences for his series regular role of N.Y. Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.



