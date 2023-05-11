Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/11/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Assistant to the Director and Board Liaison

We are looking for a full-time Assistant to the Director and Board Liaison to support the Director in coordinating schedules, travel, logistics, hospitality, and special events on her behalf and in conjunction with other leadership staff. In addition, acts as the board liaison, sends all board-related communications, and organizes board and committee meetings, records, and events, working closely with the Deputy Director and Chief Philanthropy Officer. This position offers the unique opportuni... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sound & Video Supervisor

TITLE: SOUND & VIDEO SUPERVISOR STATUS: Seasonal; Full-Time May 8, 2023 through September 1, 2023 ARRIVAL: May 7, 2023 DEPARTURE: September 2, 2023 PAY RANGE: $22.00-$24.00/hour, plus room and board HOURS: May 8, 2023-June 4, 2023: (5) Day work week averaging 40hrs June 5, 2023-September 1, 2023: (6) Day work week averaging 48hrs w/OT after 48hrs REPORTS TO: Director of Technical Production DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS WITH: Festival staff, visiting ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Corrdinator

TITLE: Special Events Coordinator - Full Time Seasonal STATUS: Seasonal approx. May through September 4, 2023: 5 day work week through June 3 6 day work week June 6 through September 4 REPORTS TO: Chief Philanthropy Officer DEPARTMENT: Philanthropy COMPENSATION: $750 per week Jacob's Pillow seeks a creative Special Events Coordinator to plan and execute a wide variety of events to cultivate and steward relationships with members, donors and other constituencies with the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Driver

Title: Driver Status: Part Time Hourly, Seasonal: May 30, 2023 through September 2, 2023 (start/end dates are flexible, based on availability) Compensation: $17-$25/hour Reports to: Artist Services Manager Department: Programming Department Works with: Programming Department team, Festival staff, visiting dance company members, faculty, and students Drivers are an integral part of the Programming Department team working to provide transportation for artists to and fr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Human Resources Coordinator

Jacob's Pillow seeks an Human Resources Coordinator who is responsible for the support and maintenance of the Pillow's Human Resources Information System(HRIS) and ensures accurate best practice business process/workflows and other system dependencies are in place to support the administrators of recruitment, hiring, annual performance reviews, benefits administration, open enrollment, payroll and reporting efforts. The HR Coordinator processes the bi-weekly payroll and maintains the record kee... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Parking Attendant

We're looking for a Parking Attendant to join the Facilities Department to provide courteous, reliable, and efficient customer service while monitoring and maintaining the cleanliness of the parking area. STATUS: Hourly Seasonal, part-time from mid-June to August 28th, 2023 REPORTS TO: Director of Facilities DEPARTMENT: Facilities WORKS WITH: Facilities, festival staff, visiting company members, faculty, students, volunteers, and patrons COMPENSATION: $15.00/hour ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Budget Analyst

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. The role of the Budget Manager is to serve as a strategic and tactical partner for aspects of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Project Manager

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking a full-time Associate Project Manager in Orlando, Florida. In-person interviews will be conducted the week of May 15, 2023. Job Requirements - Be Tinc's production department representative when the Project Manager and Crew Head are off-site - Coordinate communications across clients, sub-contractors, and primary site owners - Attend and participate in site surveys and production me... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING PERFORMERS AND CREW MEMBERS FOR A START UP PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY

CURRENTLY SEEKING: - Dancers (Ballet, Contemporary, Pointe, Modern) - Actors with Dance Training or Experience - Choreographers - Composers (Piano, Violin, etc.) - Costume Creator/Tutu Builder - Musicians WE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A SPACE TO HOST CLASSES, REHEARSALS, AND PERFORMANCES ALL POSITIONS ARE CURRENTLY VOLUNTEER BASED To Apply: Please email headshots, resumes and a cover letter stating interest and agreeing to accept that this is a completely volunteer based program/start ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director

Mission Theatre Philadelphia unites, celebrates, and promotes the Philadelphia region's diverse and growing theatre community. We lead efforts that expand audiences and engage the public to participate in this community's work. Theatre Philadelphia envisions an equitable and inclusive region that champions and nurtures local artists. We aim to promote the health of the world-class theatre arts that enrich the lives of Philadelphia-area citizens. About Founded in 2012, Theatre Philadelph... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Dance Instructor

Julestarz Academy for the Performing Arts has been educating children and adults in dance and music in the area for nearly 18 years now.We strive to provide a welcoming and friendly environment for our students and are seeking for dance teachers to join our team. We are searching for a candidate who is proficient in multiple subjects of dance and can provide choreography experience. Ability to commute/relocate: Lithia, FL 33547 & Riverview, FL 33569: Reliably commute or planning to relocate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the Univ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE

EQUITY AUDITIONS MNM Theatre Company, Inc. EQUITY AND NON-EQUITY, PAID MNM Theatre Company, Inc will now be accepting auditions submission for AEA (Guest Artist) and non-Equity actors for its upcoming summer production of "FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE". Please Submit Headshot, Resume, and Youtube link submission to ( mnmcasting4@gmail.com ). AUDITION SUBMISSION DEADLINE ( May 8 ) SEEKING BLACK MALE ACTORS OF ALL SHADES, AND SHAPES BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 - 45 LOCAL TO SOUTH FLORIDA. STRONG SINGERS... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Controller - Geffen Playhouse

Position Summary Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, and working closely with the senior management team, the Controller will be responsible for oversight of all finance, accounting, and reporting, and will be involved in supporting presentations to the board, finance, and audit committees. As a partner to the Executive Director, the Controller will lead all day-to-day finance operations. They will supervise a team of three staff members, including the staff accountant, payroll specialis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales Coordinator

The Sales Coordinator position is responsible for supporting Account Executives, Finance, and Operations throughout the lifespan of a show or project. The primary support function will include Salesforce opportunity creation, maintenance and pipeline accuracy, proposal preparation and revisions, invoicing within the Account Management System, contract preparation and redline facilitation with legal, insurance requests, collection, and direction of payment application, purchasing, and overall pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media / Publicity Director

SEEKING Social Media / Publicity Director for a brand new theatre space in beautiful downtown Palm Springs, California. Legitimate theatre space (200+ seats), presenting 10-12 performance a week, new work and popular shows here in the Coachella Valley. Social Media / Publicity Director will be responsible for creating websites, generating 'buzz' about the new theatre on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, other platforms, plus coordinate publicity for the theatre, working... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Manager

Seeking EXPERIENCED theatre MANAGER for a new space in Palm Springs, California, opening Fall 2023. Revolution Theatrics LLC will operate a 200-seat theatre in beautiful downtown Palm Springs, nurturing new work and innovative productions of popular work with the Revolution Stage Company in residence. We are looking for a TEAM PLAYER, someone who will be responsible for complete operation of the space, with presentation of 10-12 performances a week. Manager will supervise the production calen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Geva Theatre Center 2023-24 Local EPAs - Rochester, NY (5.26.23)

Geva Theatre Center Rochester, NY 2023-24 Season Rochester, NY EPA (Accompanist Provided) AUDITION DATE Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 11:00am - 8:00pm (EST) Meal Break: 4:00pm - 5:00pm APPOINTMENTS  Members of AEA should please email Casting@GevaTheatre.org to make an appointment with "EPA - [Your Name]" in the subject line.  If you are not a member of AEA but are a local actor, drop in during EPA hours and we will endeavor to see you. CONTRACT Wilson Stage, LORT B actor mini... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING CREATIVE ADVENTURERS! Actors/Singers/Musicians and Staff for summerstock Classical Rep Fest

SEEKING CREATIVE ADVENTURERS! Actors/Singers/Musicians and Staff for non-union, award-winning, NY Times and Boston Globe featured Repertory Fest's 18th season in New Hampshire's beautiful 4 star Waterville Valley (White Mountains) Resort for evening mainstage shows (including workshopping a world premiere musical you'll help create), interactive matinee series and mentorship of young performers. July 14-Aug 20, 2023. $800-$1600 (commensurate with experience) flat fee subcontracted. (More if can... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking professional performers for its touring productions of Hugs and Kisses and Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. The touring season runs from late August to early June with four to eight tours on the road each semester. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates for Hugs and Kisses... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: A2 for world premiere of The Comeuppance by Branden Jacob-Jenkins

A2 for our upcoming production, THE COMEUPPANCE -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an A2 for our upcoming production, THE COMEUPPANCE, a world premiere by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ticke... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Management Assistant

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Emerging Professionals applicants for our 2023-2024 season. Two River's Emerging Professionals program is a springboard for professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields, including: costuming, props, lighting, sound, artistic development, management and more. The season-long positions-in-residence receive weekly pay, housing, and are sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Assistant

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Emerging Professionals applicants for our 2023-2024 season. Two River's Emerging Professionals program is a springboard for professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields, including: costuming, props, lighting, sound, artistic development, management and more. The season-long positions-in-residence receive weekly pay, housing, and are s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Emerging Professionals applicants for our 2023-2024 season. Two River's Emerging Professionals program is a springboard for professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields, including: costuming, props, lighting, sound, artistic development, management and more. The season-long positions-in-residence receive weekly pay, housing, and are su... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Wardrobe/Costume Shop Assistant

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Emerging Professionals applicants for our 2023-2024 season. Two River's Emerging Professionals program is a springboard for professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields, including: costuming, props, lighting, sound, artistic development, management and more. The season-long positions-in-residence receive weekly pay, housing, and are s... (more)