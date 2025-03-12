North/South Consonance, Inc. To Present SPRINGS WINDS Four Wind Quintets By Robert Martin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North/South Consonance, Inc. will celebrate the arrival of spring on the evening of March 18 with a unique program featuring the premiere of four wind quintets by Robert Martin, a distinguished composer from New York.

The featured works were inspired by various geographical locations and composed over nearly fifty years. They include the composer's first foray into this genre, titled "Left Behind," which was inspired by the composer's departure from his hometown to attend the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD. Other notable pieces are "Variations," inspired by the composer's first visit to Vienna; "Kyoto," reflecting on the composer's time in Japan; and "Acadia," which draws inspiration from the national park in Maine.

Featured performers for the evening include flutist Lisa Hansen, oboist Jillian Honn, clarinetist Matthew Goodman, French horn player Noah Fotis, and bassoonist Atao Liu.

The event will take place at the intimate and acoustically superior auditorium of St. John's in The Village, located at 218 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014.

It will start at 7 PM and conclude around 8:20 PM.

Admission to the concert is free-no registration or tickets required.

The concert will also be livestreamed via YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/live/3QYJmtMAKes?si=VC93_CnfgiWeSpSX.

While oblivious of recent stylistic trends, Martin's music is both energizing and thought-provoking. While rooted in traditional formal schemes, it sounds distinctively personal and modern.

Canadian music reviewer Mike Strizic commented that "Martin shows an undeniable respect for tradition and a clear concision when it comes to compositional force. [He] appears to firmly grasp the summative nature of his work...for that I applaud him." Ivan Koval wrote in the Kiev Music Gazette, "Martin is an undiscovered treasure. He may be the only American composer who understands the musical aesthetics of Eastern Europe. Often his solid musical forms, with their feeling of inevitability, sound as if a modern Haydn or Mozart constructed them."

After completing his studies at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Martin was awarded the Charles Ives Scholarship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 1976. With the help of a Fulbright Scholarship, he traveled throughout Eastern Europe and studied composition in Vienna before returning to New York in 1980. At that time Martin turned his attention to Wall Street, rising to the position of Senior Vice President in investment banking at a leading firm, and serving as financial advisor to the City of New York. As the 1999 recipient of the Japan-U.S. Creative Artist Fellowship in music composition, he spent several months traveling throughout Asia. The Theodore Presser Company publishes his music.