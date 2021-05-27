North/South Consonace, Inc Presents Violin Duo Miolina

MIOLINA will perform 'Tweet, Tweet,' a program of works for violin duo, many about birds and songs, by composers from around the world. They will be premiering Hesam Abedini's Ghazaliyât No. 1, and Isaac Otto's Nycticorax. Other works include the US premiere of Dai Fujikura's Twin Tweets, and the NYC premiere of Ruth Crawford Seeger's Diaphonic Suite No. 3, recently arranged by Gilbert DeJean for two violins. The program also features North/South Consonance founder and director Max Lifchitz's Five Impromptus, Alvin Singleton's Ishirini, and Lynn Bechtold's Projet Imaginaire 1.4.



A member of New Music USA's Impact Cohort, Miolina has been attracting audiences since their inception in 2012. To date, Miolina has premiered almost 50 violin duos. They've performed concerts at various venues in NYC, as well as around the U.S. and abroad, in cities such as Birmingham, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, San Francisco, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, Ladies First, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. They are recipients of numerous grants, including Adami, American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New Music USA, and New York Women Composers. As part of their outreach and educational programs, Miolina has performed at senior centers and soup kitchens, and has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, CUNY/Queens College, The Juilliard School, Rutgers University, and UC Irvine. Featuring works by Alabama composers of the Birmingham Art Music Alliance, their latest album 'à la BAMA' was released this past March on CCR/Naxos. In addition, their debut album 'Miolina' was released in 2018 on CCR/Naxos. They can also be heard on 2020's 'Le Passager,' performing Jean-Baptiste Favory's large-scale work UNISONO V, available on label ACEL, as well as on Flower Cat's 2020 album 'Symbolic Gesture,' available on Bandcamp.

streamed live on Vimeo here: https://vimeo.com/551515985