North/South Chamber Orchestra to Spotlight Works by Max Lifchitz in Free June Concert

The North/South Chamber Orchestra will continue its 45th season with a free public concert on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:00 PM, featuring recent works by composer, pianist, and ensemble founder Max Lifchitz. The performance will take place at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Highlighting Lifchitz’s contributions to contemporary classical music, the evening includes four compositions for string orchestra, including the world premiere of Triste, Muy Triste, a new work written for and performed by the violin duo Miolina. The piece serves as a personal lament for the composer’s late brother.

Also on the program:

Four Tango Sketches (2022), a rhythmic tribute to Astor Piazzolla;

Forget Me Not, a song cycle inspired by the poetry of Lillian E. Curtis, performed by soprano Hannah Spierman;

Fire Within, composed in memory of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville protests.

The concert is expected to conclude around 8:30 PM. Admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is dedicated to presenting works by composers of the Americas and beyond. The ensemble’s performances are supported by public and private funding, including the New York State Council on the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

More information is available at northsouthmusic.org and via the ensemble’s YouTube channel.