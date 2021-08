North Coast Rep Announces Season 2021-22

North Coast Rep announces their 2021/2022 Season.



DANCING LESSONS

September 8 - October 3, 2021

By Mark St. Germain

Directed by Richard Baird

Ben Butler

Southern California Premiere

October 20 - November 14, 2021

By Richard Strand

Directed by David Ellenstein

ALWAYS. . . PATSY CLINE

Return Engagement

Dec 8, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022

Created and originally Directed by Ted Swindley

Directed by Allegra Libonati

Featuring Katie Karel & Becky Barta

DESPERATE MEASURES

West Coast Premiere

January 12 - February 6, 2022

Music by David Friedman

Books & Lyrics by Peter Kellogg

Directed by Christopher Williams

THE HOMECOMING

March 2 - 27, 2022

By Harold Pinter

Directed by David Ellenstein

AN ILIAD

Return Engagement

March 31-April 10, 2022

By Lisa Peterson & Denis O'Hare

Based on Homer's "The Iliad"

Translated by Robert Fagles

Directed by David Ellenstein

Featuring Richard Baird

Forbidden Broadway'S GREATEST HITS

April 20 - May 15, 2022

Created & Written by Gerard Alessandrini

Directed by William Selby

THE OUTGOING TIDE

West Coast Premiere

June 8 - July 3, 2022

By Bruce Graham

Directed by Nike Doukas

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES

World Premiere

July 20 - August 14, 2022

Book by Omri Schein & David Ellenstein

Lyrics by Omri Schein

Music by Daniel Lincoln

Directed by David Ellenstein

NORTH COAST REP

858-481-1055



Season 40 has been made possible by the generosity of The Step Family Foundation