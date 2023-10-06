North Carolina Radio Station Reverses Decision to Not Broadcast 'Inappropriate' Operas

The news comes after WCPE Radio announced it would not air six Met Operas this season.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, WCPE Radio in North Carolina refused to broadcast six of the Metropolitan Opera's productions this year over concerns about the operas' content. The protest comes at a time The Met is dedicating more of its season to representing works by a more diverse set of authors. Three of the operas WCPE intended to reject were written by non-white composers.

Now, according to the New York Times, the station has officially reversed their decision after receiving harsh criticism about the announcement.

WCPE music director Emily Moss told NYT: "We really value being safe for a general audience, especially children, but one of our core values is that we are a refuge from the political and troubles of the world and we are returning to that value."

The station's general manager, Deborah S. Proctor, sent out a letter in August concerning seven performances from the Met this season - soliciting feedback from listeners. WCPE's concerns include depictions of violence or the presence of LGBTQ subject material. Proctor also objects to a composer's "non-biblical" meditation on the birth of Jesus.

In her letter, Proctor wrote "We declined to broadcast the Met's presentation of The Champion because it contained vulgar language and a theme unsuitable for a general audience. All age groups listen to our station; we want parents to know that they can leave our station playing for their children because our broadcasts are without mature themes or foul language."

Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera




