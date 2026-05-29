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Photos: LaChanze, Francis Jue and More Free Shakespeare in the Park's ROMEO & JULIET

Get a first look at Latiah Aikens, Daniel Bravo Hernández and more on stage.

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You can now get a first look at The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of ROMEO & JULIET, directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali. The production includes Spanish translations by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and choreography by Mayte Natalio. ROMEO & JULIET began performances at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park on Friday, May 22. The production officially opens on Thursday, June 11 and runs through Sunday, June 28. 

The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali brings Shakespeare’s legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park for the first time in nearly 20 years. Never was there a story of more woe, or more romance, than the Bard’s timeless tale of two young lovers from warring families. As the Montagues and Capulets are torn apart by ideology and simmering violence spills into the streets of the border town of Verona, Romeo and Juliet dare to defy a world determined to keep them apart. In this bold new staging, the play unfolds in English, but Romeo and Juliet speak to one another in Spanish, a language reserved only for their shared world. Don’t miss this thrilling new production, essential viewing for lovers of Shakespeare, theater, and the enduring power of love itself.

The complete cast of ROMEO & JULIET includes Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens (Juliet), Sergio Mauritz Ang (Friar John/Ensemble), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Romeo), Andrés Nicolás Chaves (Ensemble), Rachel Crowl (Apothecary/Ensemble), Reece dos Santos (Balthasar), Caleb Joshua Eberhardt (Mercutio), Jacquernst F. Filias (Ensemble), Glenn Fleshler (Lord Capulet), Francis Jue (Friar Laurence), Ariyan Kassam (Tybalt), LaChanze (Lady Capulet), Martin K. Lewis (Paris), Zack Lopez Roa (Benvolio), Gilda Mercado (Ensemble), Tina Muñoz Pandya (Ensemble), Deirdre O’Connell (Nurse), Jason Manuel Olazábal (Lord Montague), Jessica Pimentel (Escalus), Fedra Ramírez Olivares (Ensemble), Piper Runge (Ensemble), Miles Segura (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Lady Montague), and Marlon Xavier (Ensemble).

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Ensemble - Top 3
1. Chess
19.8% of votes
2. The Lost Boys
17.5% of votes
3. Schmigadoon!
11.3% of votes

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