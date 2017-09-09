Norbert Leo Butz Croons Jimmy Webb's 'If These Walls' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway's Norbert Leo Butz is heading into a series of solo concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. Check out his performance of Jimmy Webb's 'If These Walls', shared via Facebook, from the first concert in the series.

Two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new and updated version of his hit show Memory & Mayhem. The show features pop, folk, musical theatre, rock 'n' roll, and blues songs of various vintages linked by the subject of memory. Don't miss this chance to see one of today's top performers bare his soul through music, live on stage. Norbert Leo Butz is the two-time Tony Award winning star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, and The Last 5 Years, as well as TV's Bloodline and Mercy Street.

Musical direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

$55-$85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$135 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

https://54below.com/

Related Articles