Non-Profit BlackLight Community, Inc Receives $5000 Grant Through City Artist Corps Grants Program

Non-Profit BlackLight Community, Inc is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

BlackLight Community was recognized for Bedtime Tales With BlackLight, which will bring interactive storytime both virtual and in-person to the East Village in Manhattan on September 19, 2021, at 8:30 pm est.

Bedtime Tales With BlackLight and in partnership with Beyond Storytime With Mariah Sade is a part of an initiative to help get actors to continue their creative work past the stage and screen and onto something that is out of the box. It flexes their creative muscles in entertaining small children for a night of bedtime tales. It is also aimed at children ages 2-5 and provides them with a fun and educational way to learn about acceptance and courage. If you would like to attend BedTime Tales please click the Eventbrite below. Tickets are "donate what you can".

BlackLight Community is a non-profit that helps people of color in the entertainment industry through life, performance, and well-being. Sign up for this event at blacklightcommunity.com

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.

The Cycle 2 application will open on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM EDT and will close on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 AM EDT. The Cycle 3 application will open on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 AM EDT and close on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 AM EDT. Please visit NYFA's website for full details and eligibility requirements.