Nominations Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Nominations are now open through October 31st, 2023.
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
United States
|Albuquerque
|Anchorage
|Appleton, WI
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|Austin
|Baltimore
|Berkshires
|Birmingham
|Boise
|Boston
|Buffalo
|Central New York
|Central Pennsylvania
|Central Virginia
|Charlotte
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|Columbus
|Connecticut
|Dallas
|Dayton
|Delaware
|Denver
|Des moines
|Michigan
|Fargo
|Fort Wayne
|Ft. Myers/Naples
|Hawaii
|Houston
|Indianapolis
|Jacksonville
|Kansas City
|Las Vegas
|Long Island
|Los Angeles
|Louisville
|Madison
|Maine
|Memphis
|Miami Metro
|Milwaukee, WI
|Minneapolis / St. Paul
|Nashville
|New Hampshire
|New Jersey
|New Orleans
|Oklahoma
|Omaha
|Orlando
|Palm Springs
|Philadelphia
|Phoenix
|Pittsburgh
|Portland
|Raleigh
|Rhode Island
|Rockland / Westchester
|Sacramento
|Salt Lake City
|San Antonio
|San Diego
|San Francisco / Bay Area
|Santa Barbara
|Sarasota
|Seattle
|South Dakota
|South Bend
|South Carolina
|St. Louis
|Tallahassee
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|Vermont
|Washington, DC
|West Virginia
|Wichita
Canada
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
Australia
|Adelaide
|Brisbane
|Melbourne
|Perth
|Sydney
Europe
|Austria
|Germany
|Ireland
|Italy
|Netherlands
|New Zealand
|Norway
|Sweden
NYC
|Cabaret
|Off-Broadway
International
|UK / West End
|Philippines
|South Africa
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You