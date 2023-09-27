Nominations Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Nominations are now open through October 31st, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

United States

AlbuquerqueAnchorage
Appleton, WIArkansas
AtlantaAustin
BaltimoreBerkshires
BirminghamBoise
BostonBuffalo
Central New YorkCentral Pennsylvania
Central VirginiaCharlotte
ChicagoCincinnati
ClevelandColumbus
ConnecticutDallas
DaytonDelaware
DenverDes moines
MichiganFargo
Fort WayneFt. Myers/Naples
HawaiiHouston
IndianapolisJacksonville
Kansas CityLas Vegas
Long IslandLos Angeles
LouisvilleMadison
MaineMemphis
Miami MetroMilwaukee, WI
Minneapolis / St. PaulNashville
New HampshireNew Jersey
New OrleansOklahoma
OmahaOrlando
Palm SpringsPhiladelphia
PhoenixPittsburgh
PortlandRaleigh
Rhode IslandRockland / Westchester
SacramentoSalt Lake City
San AntonioSan Diego
San Francisco / Bay AreaSanta Barbara
SarasotaSeattle
South DakotaSouth Bend
South CarolinaSt. Louis
TallahasseeTampa/St. Petersburg
VermontWashington, DC
West VirginiaWichita

Canada

CalgaryEdmonton
MontrealOttawa
TorontoVancouver

Australia

AdelaideBrisbane
MelbournePerth
Sydney

Europe

AustriaGermany
IrelandItaly
NetherlandsNew Zealand
NorwaySweden

NYC

CabaretOff-Broadway

International

UK / West EndPhilippines
South Africa





