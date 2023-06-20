'No Title' Comes to Chapter NY

Chapter NY will present a group exhibition including drawings by Lee Lozano and multimedia works by contemporary artists cameron clayborn, Adam Gordon, Sylvie Hayes-Wallace, Sam Moyer, Dala Nasser, and Ang Ziqi Zhang.



The exhibition will consider Lozano's early practice—in particular, her drive to seek and define form—as a jumping off point and inspiration to the living artists in the exhibition. Two drawings from her early tool series center functional implements as bodily and erotically charged subjects. With great emphasis on process, each artist in the exhibition explores the capacity and potential of the creative act. They work within self-assigned rules and parameters to guide their artmaking and recontextualize objects and structures from their physical environments.



Set within a wall, Gordon constructs a small-scale installation that reveals an improbable space just beyond grasp. Across all mediums, his work visualizes deeply uncanny spaces, training our attention towards the subtle ambiguities of human existence. In contrast to Gordon's embedded work, Hayes-Wallace presents wall-mounted cages scaled to the size of her own head. Her precarious constructions interweave everyday materials and ephemera that reveal fragments of her interior self. Both Hayes-Wallace and Moyer reference the accumulation of time in their work. Hayes-Wallace includes a calendar in one of her sculptures that reveals her own ritualistic patterns. Moyer photographs the erosion and degradation of man-made constructions by natural forces. In a new series, she captures images of eroded sea walls that have devolved into free-formed shapes and lost their protective function. They exist as sculptural collaborations between the human hands that made them and the forces of nature that have been breaking them down. Framed in the same concrete aggregate material, they represent the history of lost forms. Nasser, too, addresses the intermingling and deterioration of the human and nonhuman, but from a historical and ecological perspective that reveals the effects of colonial erasure. Using landscape as medium, Nasser dyes her wall-based fabric works with Cochineal. With branches and bark sourced from her grandparents' village, she layers rubbings within her compositions that point to her own history and hold many traces of being. clayborn's practice similarly pulls from personal history and lived experience, creating multivalent sculptures that are tender and intimate, abject and erotic. In dialogue with the artist's performance practice, their sculptures convey a bodily presence of implied motion. These recent works, created under tight time constraints, embrace an element of intuitive spontaneity. With a more slowed-down approach, Ziqi Zhang's paintings evolve incrementally through carefully considered gestures and looping forms. Unusually proportioned panels constrain and inspire her abstract imagery that seeks to capture the artist's personal subjectivity.