'No Title' Comes to Chapter NY

Artists include cameron clayborn, Adam Gordon, Sylvie Hayes-Wallace, Sam Moyer, Dala Nasser, and Ang Ziqi Zhang.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 3 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Photos: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Host The Second Annual Tony Awards After, After Part Photo 4 Photos: Criss & Hough Host Tony Awards After, After Party

'No Title' Comes to Chapter NY

'No Title' Comes to Chapter NY

Chapter NY will present a group exhibition including drawings by Lee Lozano and multimedia works by contemporary artists cameron clayborn, Adam Gordon, Sylvie Hayes-Wallace, Sam Moyer, Dala Nasser, and Ang Ziqi Zhang.
 
The exhibition will consider Lozano's early practice—in particular, her drive to seek and define form—as a jumping off point and inspiration to the living artists in the exhibition. Two drawings from her early tool series center functional implements as bodily and erotically charged subjects. With great emphasis on process, each artist in the exhibition explores the capacity and potential of the creative act. They work within self-assigned rules and parameters to guide their artmaking and recontextualize objects and structures from their physical environments.
 
Set within a wall, Gordon constructs a small-scale installation that reveals an improbable space just beyond grasp. Across all mediums, his work visualizes deeply uncanny spaces, training our attention towards the subtle ambiguities of human existence. In contrast to Gordon's embedded work, Hayes-Wallace presents wall-mounted cages scaled to the size of her own head. Her precarious constructions interweave everyday materials and ephemera that reveal fragments of her interior self.    Both Hayes-Wallace and Moyer reference the accumulation of time in their work. Hayes-Wallace includes a calendar in one of her sculptures that reveals her own ritualistic patterns. Moyer photographs the erosion and degradation of man-made constructions by natural forces. In a new series, she captures images of eroded sea walls that have devolved into free-formed shapes and lost their protective function. They exist as sculptural collaborations between the human hands that made them and the forces of nature that have been breaking them down. Framed in the same concrete aggregate material, they represent the history of lost forms.   Nasser, too, addresses the intermingling and deterioration of the human and nonhuman, but from a historical and ecological perspective that reveals the effects of colonial erasure. Using landscape as medium, Nasser dyes her wall-based fabric works with Cochineal. With branches and bark sourced from her grandparents' village, she layers rubbings within her compositions that point to her own history and hold many traces of being.    clayborn's practice similarly pulls from personal history and lived experience, creating multivalent sculptures that are tender and intimate, abject and erotic. In dialogue with the artist's performance practice, their sculptures convey a bodily presence of implied motion. These recent works, created under tight time constraints, embrace an element of intuitive spontaneity. With a more slowed-down approach, Ziqi Zhang's paintings evolve incrementally through carefully considered gestures and looping forms. Unusually proportioned panels constrain and inspire her abstract imagery that seeks to capture the artist's personal subjectivity.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvels KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of voodoo priestess Calypso in Sony Marvel's new film, Kraven the Hunter. The film shares the story of how one of Marvel's biggest villains came to be. Taking place before his battle with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the title role in the R-rated new film. Watch DeBose in the bloody new trailer now!

2
Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing Believe In Yourself Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'

Before The Wiz arrives back on Broadway, it will ease on down the road to a city near you! In this video, watch as Melody A. Betts takes the stage at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth to perform one of the musical's most beloved numbers, 'Believe in Yourself.'

3
Video: Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Photo
Video: Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award

Just yesterday at The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon was presented with The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award. Watch Kenny's full acceptenece speech in this video!

4
Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, June 19, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/20: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, New CABARET Clips, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/20: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, New CABARET Clips, and More!
Terrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of HonorTerrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85
Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You