'No Shortage of Ways to Do Good': Lin-Manuel Spotlights Ways to Help Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More

Oct. 2, 2017  

Devastating news is reported out of Las Vegas this morning. According to reports, 50 people were killed and over 400 injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire during the city's Route 91 Harvest Festival. The assailant, 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, was eventually shot and killed by authorities after being located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino Hotel.

Following the devastating news out of Las Vegas, many in the Broadway community responded with messages of love and support for those affected by the senseless act of violence.

Still on his mission of procuring aid for Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Tony Award-winner, Lin- Manuel Miranda, continued to wisely use his social media platforms to urge his followers to send aid to those in need, spending his afternoon promoting and re-tweeting organizations currently working in and for the affected areas.

See all of Lin's tweets below and figure out how you can join in and help the victims in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Houston, and other communities currently reeling from tragedy today.


Alexa Criscitiello

