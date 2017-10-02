'No Shortage of Ways to Do Good': Lin-Manuel Spotlights Ways to Help Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More

Devastating news is reported out of Las Vegas this morning. According to reports, 50 people were killed and over 400 injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire during the city's Route 91 Harvest Festival. The assailant, 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, was eventually shot and killed by authorities after being located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino Hotel.



Following the devastating news out of Las Vegas, many in the Broadway community responded with messages of love and support for those affected by the senseless act of violence.

Still on his mission of procuring aid for Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Tony Award-winner, Lin- Manuel Miranda, continued to wisely use his social media platforms to urge his followers to send aid to those in need, spending his afternoon promoting and re-tweeting organizations currently working in and for the affected areas.

See all of Lin's tweets below and figure out how you can join in and help the victims in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Houston, and other communities currently reeling from tragedy today.

You can give blood.

You can help Puerto Rico.

You can help the Virgin Islands.

You can help Mexico.

No shortage of ways to do good today. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

You can volunteer.

You can call your representatives.

You can find a place to send supplies.

You can also put down your phone or close your computer and take a walk. That's what I just did. We need you for the long haul. We need you. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

No shortage of good you can do in the world today. I'll be in the ????lane for the foreseeable future.https://t.co/BrjBFV8Rry https://t.co/s1P518Q4AB - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Another way to help.

No shortage of ways to do good today. https://t.co/JS8Zr5RPFr - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Thanks to your generosity, first responders from NY are on a chartered plane em route to ????. Don't stop now: https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 23, 2017

