No Name @ Word Up Super Storytellaz Comes to Washington Heights Tonight

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including Edith Gonzalez, Elana Lancaster, Jennifer Glick, Tamora Wilson and William Mullin to Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, July 2 at 7pm for its monthly series No Name @ Word Up Super Storytellaz.

This month's theme: "Six Degrees:" Who knew who and when/why/how did it make a difference to you? Random celeb encounters, for-real name drop connections and more."

Super Storytellaz is curated and co-hosted by Michele Carlo, storyteller and author of Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). All attendees can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). Performers subject to change. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.





