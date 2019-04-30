No Name @ Word Up Presents Super Storytellaz In Washington Heights

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Robin Bady, Jenice Matias, David Hu and Tracie Osborne to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Storytellaz Edition." This month's theme: Drunk-that time you (or who you were with) had one, two-or three too many. Includes being drunk with power, delusion, lust or any other indulgence.

Co-hosted this month by comedian/storyteller Jillian Thomas (Ten Foot Rat Cabaret), the show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Super Storytellaz is curated by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, author of Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks (Citadel Press). Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). Performers subject to change.

For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You