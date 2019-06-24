No Name Comedy/Variety Show Comes to WORD UP In Washington Heights

No Name @ WORD UP: Eric Bueller's Day Off Edition!" - Eric Vetter is on vacation this week, so the WONDERFUL and FUNNY Jillian Thomas and Maggie Nuttall will be hosting!! Each NN @ WU show at the wonderful Word Up bookshop features a mix of some of NYCs best established and upcoming comics, storytellers and musicians and guests for Tuesday, June 25th will include MEGAN SASS, Calvin Cato and Jennifer Glick. Carl Fortunato will provide the music The show will also include No Name's OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING! And we DO mean anything.

Free admission, donations welcomed.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Comunitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. Subway: A, C train to 168th St. (walk down to 165th St, turn left, walk to Amsterdam). For additional information, call (347) 688-4456 or go to: wordupbooks.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You