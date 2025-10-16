 tracker
No Name Comedy Variety Show to Take Place at Word Up In Washington Heights

The performance will take place on October 21 - 7pm.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
No Name Comedy Variety Show to Take Place at Word Up In Washington Heights Image
 On Tuesday, October 21, 2025 No Name producer Eric Vetter will bring a mix of some of NYCs best comics, storytellers and musicians including: Michele CarloRhonda Hansome, Mehuin Menuhin Hart , Ria Spencer and more to the Word Up Bookshop in Washington Heights for "No Name @ WORD UP!

The 7pm show also includes No Name's OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING! And we DO mean anything... Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination may be required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. 



