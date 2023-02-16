No Name Comedy Variety Anniversary Show Comes to Recirculation in Washington Heights

No Name (and a Bag O'Chips) comedy/variety show celebrates its 29th anniversary on Saturday, February 25 with producer Eric Vetter bringing a cast of longtime friends together, including: storyteller / author (Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks); illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow); author / podcaster Ophira Eisenberg (former host of NPR's Ask Me Another); and Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central) at Recirculation-a pop up space established by longtime venue partner Word Up Community Bookshop, at 160th Street & Riverside Drive in Washington Heights. The 5:00pm in-person show will include music by The Summer Replacements (Carl Fortunato, Seth "SugarFingers" Foster, Alex DeSuze, and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce), along with and special musical guests BinderSuze (piano-vocal duo Richard Binderand Alex DeSuze).

Vetter founded No Name in 1994 with fellow City College student Dawn J. Owens. The show began as a sketch comedy troupe called "The No Name Players," which offered Vetter, Owens, and fellow performers the opportunity to work out new material and play in a fun and supportive environment. From its inaugural shows at Restaurant Row's "Don't Tell Mama," No Name has called some of Manhattan's best-known alternative venues home. "When the pandemic first hit I really missed the opportunity of watching the talented, wonderful people who do our show work on their material whether good or bad," said Vetter on a recent episode of his No Name NYC podcast. Vetter, a lifelong Washington Heights resident added, "February 2023 is kind of a big deal for us as this will not only mark our first live, in-person shows since March of 2020, but also the 29th anniversary of producing "New York's longest running best damn comedy variety show."

Recirculation is located at 876 Riverside Drive in Manhattan (at 160th Street). Take the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com. Performers subject to change. Admission free, RSVP and masks requested, but not required. For more information, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225313®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wordupbooks.com%2Frecirculation?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (347) 688-4456