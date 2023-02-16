Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No Name Comedy Variety Anniversary Show Comes to Recirculation in Washington Heights

The event is on Saturday, February 25.

Feb. 16, 2023  

No Name Comedy Variety Anniversary Show Comes to Recirculation in Washington Heights

No Name (and a Bag O'Chips) comedy/variety show celebrates its 29th anniversary on Saturday, February 25 with producer Eric Vetter bringing a cast of longtime friends together, including: storyteller / author (Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks); illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow); author / podcaster Ophira Eisenberg (former host of NPR's Ask Me Another); and Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central) at Recirculation-a pop up space established by longtime venue partner Word Up Community Bookshop, at 160th Street & Riverside Drive in Washington Heights. The 5:00pm in-person show will include music by The Summer Replacements (Carl Fortunato, Seth "SugarFingers" Foster, Alex DeSuze, and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce), along with and special musical guests BinderSuze (piano-vocal duo Richard Binderand Alex DeSuze).

Vetter founded No Name in 1994 with fellow City College student Dawn J. Owens. The show began as a sketch comedy troupe called "The No Name Players," which offered Vetter, Owens, and fellow performers the opportunity to work out new material and play in a fun and supportive environment. From its inaugural shows at Restaurant Row's "Don't Tell Mama," No Name has called some of Manhattan's best-known alternative venues home. "When the pandemic first hit I really missed the opportunity of watching the talented, wonderful people who do our show work on their material whether good or bad," said Vetter on a recent episode of his No Name NYC podcast. Vetter, a lifelong Washington Heights resident added, "February 2023 is kind of a big deal for us as this will not only mark our first live, in-person shows since March of 2020, but also the 29th anniversary of producing "New York's longest running best damn comedy variety show."

Recirculation is located at 876 Riverside Drive in Manhattan (at 160th Street). Take the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com. Performers subject to change. Admission free, RSVP and masks requested, but not required. For more information, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225313®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wordupbooks.com%2Frecirculation?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (347) 688-4456


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo Photo
Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo
See video highlights from Disney's Beauty and the Beast currently running at the Maihama Amphitheater, located in Tokyo Disney Resort.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Album Tells The Whole Story Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Album Tells The Whole Story
And then there is the performance of Victoria Clark. The subtle delicacy of this lady's work has elevated every show she has been in, whether musical or straight drama, and that work comes through loud and clear here.
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabouts Laura Pels Theater Photo
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theater
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the opening of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater Photo
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-BroadwayVideo: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
February 16, 2023

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The show has shared a peek inside Maude's rehearsal process as she prepared to take on the iconic role in the hit production! See the behind the scenes video!
VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs GROUNDHHOG DAY Tunes As The Show Gears Up for Its West End Return!VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs GROUNDHHOG DAY Tunes As The Show Gears Up for Its West End Return!
February 16, 2023

Tony-nominated composer Tim Minchin took to social media this week to perform two songs from his Olivier Award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which is making its hotly anticipated return to London's West End in 2023.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents HADESTOWN Star Eva Noblezada In LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES This MonthChelsea Table + Stage Presents HADESTOWN Star Eva Noblezada In LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES This Month
February 16, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. 
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CORNELIA STREET Off-BroadwayPhotos: Inside Opening Night of CORNELIA STREET Off-Broadway
February 16, 2023

On Tuesday, February 14, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Cornelia Street, a world premiere musical with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by two-time “Bessie Award” winner Hope Boykin, and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. Check out photos from opening night here!
Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason AlexanderEric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason Alexander
February 16, 2023

Broadway will welcome an uproarious new American comedy this summer when Jason Alexander directs Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.
share