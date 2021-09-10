Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Will Star in TINA Beginning November 2; Adrienne Warren Departs October 31

Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, have announced that Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in the title role beginning Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

An original Broadway cast member, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production and plays Tina at certain performances in the Broadway production as the Tina alternate.

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren will depart the production on Sunday, October 31, 2021, due to other commitments.

This news comes from a previous announcement that Warren would return to the role for a limited engagement upon the show's reopening.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Currently starring two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, the show also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Tina is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

