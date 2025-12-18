Nikki Renée Daniels and Lester Lynch Will Honor Martin Luther King Jr. With the Young People's Chorus of New York City

The Young People's Chorus of New York City, joined by special guest artists Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels and acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch, will perform a concert celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City on January 17, 2026. Featuring spiritual and uplifting works that reflect King's enduring message of unity and shared humanity, the event is admission-free and open to the public.

“Dr. King believed that each child deserves opportunity and a real chance to succeed,” said Francisco J. Núñez, YPC's Artistic Director and Founder. “At YPC, we live out those values every day by creating a community where children from all backgrounds feel welcomed, supported, and able to grow into their full potential.”

The concert will be performed by YPC, under the direction of Núñez and conductors Ahra Cho, Caitlin Henning, and Maria C. Peña, as well as pianist Taisiya Pushkar, with Daniels and Lynch appearing throughout the evening as soloists and alongside the young singers. Daniels will perform selections including “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” and “Daybreak in Alabama,” while Lynch will present “For You There is No Song” and “Hold Out Your Light.” Together, the artists will join in “Wheels of Dream” and alongside the chorus in ““Till We Reach That Day,” “Ain't A That Good News,” and “He's Got the Whole World in His Hands.” The program also includes “The Activist” performed by Daniels and choristers, as well as “Battle Hymn/America the Beautiful.” The concert concludes with a shared performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This annual Martin Luther King Jr. concert has become an important moment for YPC to reflect on the values that guide its work with young artists across New York City.

“Dr. King's legacy inspires us to live out compassion, justice, and dignity in our daily lives,” added Núñez. “In a time when so many people feel disconnected from one another, this concert is a necessary reminder that our common ground is greater than our differences. It honors Dr. King's life and dream, while empowering our young choristers to use the universal language of music to care for one another and help us all build a more united and just community.”

YPC's own mission empowers children of all backgrounds with a unique program of music education and choral performance that unlocks pathways to success through the arts.

Beyond musical training, YPC offers unique educational and networking opportunities to its young choristers, including a robust College Bound program that provides academic services, SAT/ACT preparation, workshops, mentoring, and other resources, all free of charge. As a result, 100% of YPC choristers go on to college.