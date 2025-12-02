Video: Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, & More Perform in Disney Holiday Spectacular





Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, and more took the stage to perform in The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. The concert special, which aired on ABC on Monday, December 1, is now available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube. Watch the full special here.

Hosted by Hough, the concert special features new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. Coco Jones, Gwen Stefani, and Trisha Yearwood also perform.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus and Ashley Edens.

Scherzinger most recently starred as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Sunset Boulevard on the West End and Broadway. For her performance, she won an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

Performance Lineup

Derek Hough – “We Need a Little Christmas” and “December”

Aloe Blacc — “This Christmas”

Good Charlotte — “Fairytale of New York”

Coco Jones — “Silent Night”

Mariah the Scientist — “Santa Baby”

Bebe Rexha — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Nicole Scherzinger — “O Holy Night”

Gwen Stefani — “Shake The Snow Globe”

Iam Tongi — “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride”

Trisha Yearwood — “My Favorite Things”

Photo Credit: Disney/Omark Reyes