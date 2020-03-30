Nicole Makos Announced as Recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Nicole Makos has been selected as this year's recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals. This award is funded through a generous gift given by DC-based entrepreneur and musical theatre devotee Andrew A. Isen and was created to give young people who are in the early stages of professional development financial assistance and encouragement to focus on artistic excellence in musical theatre.

Upon learning of the decision, Ms. Makos, Goodspeed's Assistant Production Manager said, "I am so thankful for this award and wish to express my immense appreciation to Andrew A. Isen and the Isen Committee for this honor. I have been at a loss of words to encapsulate my feelings of joy and gratitude. I look forward to a bright future in the arts and this prize will assist me in pursuing my goals."

Mr. Isen served on the selection committee and is thrilled with the result. "This was our dream - to acknowledge young theatre artists in the beginning stages of their career, especially those who are rarely recognized for their vital contributions," Isen said. "Nicole has a vision that is unique and vital. I am pleased we are able to facilitate an important step in her pursuit of a career in Arts Management. It's an honor to support this arts leader of tomorrow."

Goodspeed's Executive Director, Michael Gennaro, expressed his enthusiasm about Ms. Makos's selection, "this year we had an outstanding group of applicants and the selection process was challenging. After a careful review and discussion by the committee, it was clear that Nicole's application stood out. We couldn't be prouder of her work at Goodspeed and see a bright future ahead for her." He added, "There is no doubt she will put these funds to good use in pursuit of her career in the theatre."

The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals is the first-of-its-kind prize dedicated to supporting emerging musical theatre professionals across all disciplines. Given annually, this prize recognizes a young person between the ages of 20 and 29 who has demonstrated excellence in their work during the previous Goodspeed Musicals season. Chosen by a committee of theatrical professionals, the honoree will be awarded $5,000 to aid in their pursuit of a career in musical theatre. The establishment of this award with Goodspeed Musicals will also serve to enhance Goodspeed's efforts to recruit exceptional apprentices, technicians, designers and other theater professionals.

NICOLE MAKOS is in her third season with Goodspeed Musicals. Recently, she had the wonderful experience to step backstage as an Assistant Stage Manager with the Saybrook Stage Company for their production of On Golden Pond. Prior to Goodspeed, Nicole, who hails from the Lehigh Valley, was a Company Manager and a Stage Manager in Pennsylvania. Favorite productions include: A Little Night Music; Almost, Maine (dir.) (William Grainger Ryan Theatre); Venus in Fur (Pittsburgh Pubic Theatre); And the World Goes 'Round (Apple Hill Playhouse); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bristol Riverside Theatre). In her free time, Nicole enjoys baking sweet treats to share in the office. To counteract the baked goods, she enjoys long runs and hikes around the shoreline.For more information about employment opportunities at Goodspeed Musicals, please visit www.gooodspeed.org.





