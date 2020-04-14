Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Present SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Live From Their Living Room

Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar join forces to bring "Superheroes in Love Live from their Living Room" to your streaming devices! Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo will share their intimate story of how they met and how their love blossomed through an evening of song and dance. With special guests Libby Servais and Stephan Stubbins, the evening will feature a range of songs from classic Broadway to pop music, mixed in with more special guests and a few surprises, this love story is one not to be missed. Come spend an inspiring virtual evening with these Broadway superheroes to celebrate life and love! Tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching Superheroes in Love, or at this link.

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desirée Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen regionally in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They created, wrote and choreographed their show "Superheroes in Love" for Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, California, performed with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises, and have been in National and International tours all over the world. @ndromard @desireedavardromard





