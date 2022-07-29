Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nicky Sunshine Hosts 'Ladies Night Comedy Show' at Comedy in Harlem This Weekend

The event is on Saturday, July 30 at 7pm.

Jul. 29, 2022  

Actress / comic Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) brings a cast of funny ladies: Debbie Bazza , Tangie Fro Funny, Chocolat Chi, Sashalyn and Comedian Toni Byrd to the Comedy In Harlem stage on Saturday, July 30, 2022 @ 7:00pm for the monthly "Ladies Night Showcase".

Comedy in Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.) in Manhattan.

Admission is $20.00 with food & beverages available for purchase. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines.

Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center.

For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com





