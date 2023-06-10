Nick Jonas Teases Potential Jonas Brothers Catalog Musical; Wants to Return to Broadway

In an interview with Variety, Nick Jonas stated that he and his brothers are working on a new way to bring the Jonas Brothers' songs to Broadway.

"Our Broadway residency was an incredibly unique and fulfilling experience, and we saw our catalog really lends itself to building a show around," stated Jonas.

When asked about the musical, Jonas said "I don't think that's something that I would star in, but that would be something I'd love to put together."

"We've been playing around with it since there are no rules. We could do something autobiographical or we could simply use the music and create a new story a la Across the Universe or & Juliet. We're open to whatever."

Jonas is also working on other projects in the Broadway realm. "I'm also working on musical theater ideas right now that are a long ways away from being ready to be on stage," he said. "But I'm definitely going to do something on the stage again. Even a straight play is an area of interest for me."

Read the full interview here.

Nick Jonas has previously been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Miserables.

The Jonas Brothers recently completed a five show residency on Broadway. They will soon head out on an arena tour celebrating their new album. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.