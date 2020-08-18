Next on Stage - Dance Edition: Tips for Filming At Home!

We're walking you through the steps to submit a great audition video, from the comfort of your home!

Thinking of entering into our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition, but don't know where to start? We're here to help!

Follow these steps to create an awesome audition video!

8 Hacks for Shooting Dance Videos On Your Phone

You don't have to have a professional camera set up (but if you do, that's great!). Follow these helpful tips for filming with your smartphone!

Warm Up Before Recording

Get ready for a workout! You might have to film your audition a few times, so it's helpful to be loose and get those muscles warmed up. This dance warm up from Danielle Peazer is one of many to be found on YouTube.

Dress comfortably and for success!

Audition hacks, like this one from Claudia Dean, will provide you with helpful tips such as what to wear and how to kill it at the audition, even if it's a self-taped one!

Need choreography?

Don't have choreography planned yet? Learn some online, like this level 1 dance audition using the music from Mamma Mia! We want to see your best skills, so don't be afraid to improvise too!

Editing Your Video

You don't need to win the Oscar for best editing, but make sure you review your video before uploading. Maybe you need to cut the ending or even film another take! Utilize free tools to be proud of your submission.

Upload and get ready to vote!

Once voting goes live, start building your fan base! Best of luck!

