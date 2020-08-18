Next on Stage - Dance Edition: Tips for Filming At Home!
We're walking you through the steps to submit a great audition video, from the comfort of your home!
Thinking of entering into our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition, but don't know where to start? We're here to help!
Follow these steps to create an awesome audition video!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Plus, check out the amazing prizes HERE!
8 Hacks for Shooting Dance Videos On Your Phone
You don't have to have a professional camera set up (but if you do, that's great!). Follow these helpful tips for filming with your smartphone!
Warm Up Before Recording
Get ready for a workout! You might have to film your audition a few times, so it's helpful to be loose and get those muscles warmed up. This dance warm up from Danielle Peazer is one of many to be found on YouTube.
Dress comfortably and for success!
Audition hacks, like this one from Claudia Dean, will provide you with helpful tips such as what to wear and how to kill it at the audition, even if it's a self-taped one!
Need choreography?
Don't have choreography planned yet? Learn some online, like this level 1 dance audition using the music from Mamma Mia! We want to see your best skills, so don't be afraid to improvise too!
Editing Your Video
You don't need to win the Oscar for best editing, but make sure you review your video before uploading. Maybe you need to cut the ending or even film another take! Utilize free tools to be proud of your submission.
Upload and get ready to vote!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Once voting goes live, start building your fan base! Best of luck!
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Wows Lin-Manuel Miranda with Drum Cover of 'Guns n' Ships'
One Hamil-fan caught the attention of Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his astounding drum cover of one of the musical's most notoriously diff...
VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'
The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love...
Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and returning by popular demand Je...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
Cameron Mackintosh Makes 200 UK Theatre Employees Redundant
Producer Cameron Mackintosh has made approximately 200 UK theatre employees redundant....
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....