BroadwayWorld Launches Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
The Grand Prize includes a $1000 donation to a charity of the winner's choice, shoes from LaDuca, a Scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs, and more!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Beginning today, BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 21, 2020.
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition!
As we move down to the top 10, we will feature weekly live shows on Facebook with Broadway judges who will provide feedback and have the opportunity to move one of the contestants on to the next round by unanimous decision.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, a scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs and a $1000 donation to a charity of their choosing.
Winners will receive either:
-The classic LaDuca Y-strap adorns an additional support strap in the Alexis. The design provides added support across the top of the foot concentrated at the bunion-area. A 2.5" heel is perfect for students, dancers new to heeled character shoes, and those looking for a stable shoe to guide them through their choreography. Alexis has a soft suede sole to ensure maximum foot articulation. All LaDuca shoes are handcrafted in Italy to ensure our dancers have all the comfort and flexibility they desire.
OR
-Made with master jazz dancer and choreographer, Luigi, in mind, this shoe provides maximum flexibility and articulation of the foot. The thin suede sole allows the movement of a jazz slipper. Hidden elastic gussets carry flexibility throughout the foot and a gummie heel provides a perfectly stable platform for dancers to land on. All LaDuca shoes are handmade in Italy to provide dancers with the comfort and quality they desire.
As well as a prize from Steps on Broadway!
Steps on Broadway is an internationally-recognized dance training center serving the needs of dancers of all ages and abilities. Generations of aspiring and professional dancers, as well as dance enthusiasts, participate in a myriad of programs, including drop-in classes, professional training programs, children's programs, and an international study program.
First place winners will receive a $500 scholarship, with $200 and $100 scholarships for the first and second runner up respectively!
