Newcomer Liz Kate Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Singer-songwriter Liz Kate has joined the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film in an undisclosed role.

Kate is a sophomore at Belmont University of Nashville, where she majors in songwriting. Her previous roles include work in "Meet the Browns," "The Candy Shop" and "Papa."

Stephen Chbosky is set to direct the film. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the film through Marc Platt Productions and Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music and lyrics, are executive producing. Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, will write the script.

Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Gerald Caesar, and DeMarius Copes make up the rest of the previously-announced cast members.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

