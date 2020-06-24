New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of June 22 - Robbie Rozelle, OUR TABLE With Melissa Errico & Constantine Maroulis, and More!

Need something new to listen to or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including Robbie Rozelle's 'Songs From Inside My Locker', Our Table (Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis, and more), and many others

Music Now Available

Our Table: A New Musical

Score by David Shire and Adam Gopnik. Recorded live, with songs and dialogue, at Feinstein's/54 Below with Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis, Juliette McEnroe, Andy Taylor, Tyler Jones, Analise Scarpaci, and Mark Nelson (plus a recording of a song from the score, "Lucky," that was not included in the concert presentation, sung by Liz Callaway and Alice Ripley). Music director: Deniz Cordell. Concert based on original production at Long Wharf Theater.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases

Artists in Residence

Original songs, including new works by film and Broadway favorites Alan Menken, David Zippel, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, as well as multiple award-winning theatre writers Todd Almond, Sean Barry and Jenny Giering, Carmel Dean, Andrew Gerle, Adam Gwon, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Eric Price and Will Reynolds, Ben Wexler, Jake Wildhorn, and David and Joseph Zellnik. Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Rachel Bay Jones, Patina Miller, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Laura Osnes, Victoria Huston-Elem, Amber Gray, Christiane Noll, Lauren Ward, Harolyn Blackwell. All tracks will be the products of collaborations and recordings done from the artists' homes to benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild.

Judy Garland: The Best of Lost Tracks 2: 1936-1967

Along with material collated from the previous Lost Tracks box sets, there is the previously unknown 1938 "You Couldn't Be Cuter."

Purchase on Amazon.

The Perfect Fit: The Musical

Remote recording of new musical by 13-year-old Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation). Featuring Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joshua Turchin, Carly Gendell, Grace DeAmicis, Ellie Kim, Swayam Bhatia, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Luke Islam, Audrey Bennett, and Fabi Aguirre. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations, mixing and mastering by Dan Garmon and vocal direction by Joshua Turchin.

Robbie Rozelle: Songs from Inside My Locker

Recorded February 23 and March 1, 2019 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Robbie Rozelle. Musical direction and arrangements by Josh D. Smith. Six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida).

Lost Broadway & More Volume 8

"Musical Theatre's Under-the-Radar Forget-Me-Nots." Includes songs/cut songs from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, All in Love, The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N, The Gay Life, Grand Terrace Revue, 5th Edition, I'm Solomon, Jackpot, Jennie, Laugh a Little, Cry a Little, Something'S Afoot, Three's a Crowd, and A Wonderful Life.

Performers include Meg Bussert, Chuck Cooper, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Hewitt, Richard Kind, Anna Menken, Barbara Minkus, Brooke Moriber, Jill Paice, Michelle Ragusa, Gary Stevens, Jack Urbont, and Bill Weeden.

Purchase on Amazon.

Dolores Gray: The Decca Singles 1953-1955

This is a compilation of all Dolores Gray's single releases for the Decca label issued between 1953 and 1955. Most tracks making their debut on CD. The 24 tracks include: "Big Mamou" and "Kaw-Liga"; pop cover versions of songs from By the Beautiful Sea, The Girl in Pink Tights and Silk Stockings; "The Call of the Far-Away Hills" from the 1953 Western film Shane; songs she recorded for the Decca album of There's No Business Like Show Business.

Purchase on Amazon.

Blu-Rays Now Available

1952 musical film starring Danny Kaye. Music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Directed by Charles Vidor.

Purchase on Amazon.

Strike Up the Band

1940 musical film from MGM starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Blu-Ray Releases

Girl Crazy

1943 musical film based on the stage musical. Music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. Directed by Busby Berkeley and Norman Taurog. Starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles