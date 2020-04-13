Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
New York Theatre Workshop Will Host a Masterclass With Jeremy O. Harris
NYTW's "Mondays @ 3" will continue, even though the theatre is shut down! The series will include online master classes on directing, writing, performance and more. The classes will take place on Monday afternoons while NYTW is on hiatus.
The next master class will be The Art of Playwriting, hosted by Jeremy O. Harris. Register here.
The master class will be livestreamed to NYTW's Facebook page, and a recording will be available there once it ends. If Zoom is at capacity, you can follow along there, even without a Facebook account!
Check it out at https://www.facebook.com/nytw79/.
