New York Theatre Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 9, 10 And 11

Sugarplums, Snowflakes, and Waltzing Flowers will take the stage for seven performances of New York Theatre Ballet's (NYTB) The Nutcracker, Friday, December 9, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

New York Theatre Ballet's streamlined retelling of The Nutcracker, imaginatively choreographed by Keith Michael, is part of NYTB's Once Upon a Ballet series, geared to young children, ages 3+. Set in turn-of-the-century Art Nouveau style and danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, the hour-long production features a large, time-bending clock, a luminous owl that flies above the audience, and the enchanting and cherished characters that audiences have delighted in year after year. NYTB's The Nutcracker features set designs by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, Resident Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera.

"At eight years of age, I was inspired into a life in the theatre by Keith Michael's The Nutcracker," said NYTB Artistic Director Steven Melendez. "NYTB presents our production this season as a holiday gift to the young people of New York City in hopes it will spark inspiration and a love of dance that will last a lifetime."

Performances of The Nutcracker at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) are scheduled for Friday, December 9 at 6:30pm; Saturday, December 10 at 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:30pm; and Sunday, December 11 at 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:30pm. Tickets, priced at $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, are on sale now at the Florence Gould Hall box office and at Ticketmaster

Keith Michael conceived and choreographed New York Theatre Ballet's current production of The Nutcracker (2011-2022) and its previous production of The Nutcracker (1985-2010), as well as The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies (selected by Lincoln Center Institute for their 2002-2003 touring season), GOOSE!, and L'Histoire du Soldat. His performance career has included New York Theatre Ballet, The Vanaver Caravan, David Parker and The Bang Group, and The New York Baroque Dance Company, among many others. Mr. Michael has a BFA from Case Western Reserve University and a Certificate in Arts Administration from New York University. He has served as Production Coordinator for the Dance Division at The Juilliard School since 1997 and has facilitated thousands of performances nationally and internationally, wearing a large variety of production hats. He is also an urban naturalist, leading New York City WILD! birding and nature walks throughout the NYC boroughs, and a regular contributor to WestView News: The Voice of the West Village. He has published four books of writing and photography: Once Around the Block: A Birder's Year in the West Village, 1000 Days: World Trade Center Rising, Take Me to the River, and Let's Go Out! which can be previewed at www.keithmichaelnyc.com

About New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet's mission is to perform small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its New York Theatre Ballet School, and its LIFT Community Service Program. Together these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country, building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future. Since 1978, NYTB has produced, for adult and family audiences, dozens of classic masterpieces, and contemporary ballets. Its roster includes dances by Frederick Ashton, Merce Cunningham, Agnes de Mille, José Limón, and Antony Tudor. NYTB has appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall to sold out audiences and has performed at dance venues such as Danspace Project, Jacob's Pillow, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, and New York's City Center. Founded by Artistic Director Emerita Diana Byer, NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children's literature. In August of 2022, NYTB veteran company member Steven Melendez succeeded Byer as Artistic Director.