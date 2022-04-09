New York Theatre Artists for Ukraine to Present Online Screenings

The New York Theater Community will come together for 12 hours on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM for 24 online readings and conversations on www.HowlRound.com. We will share our outrage at the bombing of the Donetsk Drama Theater Mariupol, where 300 people died while seeking shelter in a space that is sacred to all of us.

Using the words of playwrights, poets and novelists we will express and share our deep sorrow in response to this shocking and devastating tragedy. By showing our empathy and compassion, we will let the world know that the New York Theater Community cares deeply about the victims, survivors and families of the Mariupol catastrophe and that Ukraine is on our minds. This is not a fundraiser. We anticipate that listeners from over 20 countries will tune in. The national Public Broadcasting Station of Ukraine will live-stream the gathering for all Ukrainians.

Abrons Arts Center; CUNY STAGES; HERE Arts Center; HowlRound; La Mama / Yara Arts Group; Mabou Mines | Performance Space; Ma-Yi Theater Company; New York Theater Workshop (TBC); Nuyorican Poets Cafe; PEN America; PS21; The Park Avenue Armory; Theatre Without Borders; The Brooklyn Academy of Music; The National Black Theater; The Noor Theatre; The Play Company; The Public Theater; The Segal Theatre Center; The Shed; Torn | Page; Ukranian Actors of New York; The Watermill Center | Robert Wilson.

https://tinyurl.com/2p8jvvwa

Saturday April 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

https://howlround.com/

10:00 PEN America

10:30 The SHED

11:00 HERE ARTS CENTER

11:30 Ma-Yi Theater Company



12:00

PS21

12:30 The Brooklyn Academy of Music

1:00 The Watermill Center | Robert Wilson

1:30 St. Ann's Warehouse

2:00 CUNY STAGES

2:30 Torn | Page

3:00 The Park Avenue Armory

3:30 Abrons Arts Center

4:00 HowlRound Commons

5:00 The National Black Theater

5:30 The Play Company

6:00 The Public Theater

6:30 La Mama

7:00 Nuyorican Poets Cafe

7:30 Yara Arts Group

8:00 The Noor Theatre

8:30 Mabou Mines | Performance Space

9:00 Ukrainian Actors of New York

9:30 Theatre Without Borders





#NYTheatreArtistsforUkraine