New York Theatre Artists for Ukraine to Present Online Screenings
The twelve hour event is set for April 16th from 10am to 10pm.
The New York Theater Community will come together for 12 hours on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM for 24 online readings and conversations on www.HowlRound.com. We will share our outrage at the bombing of the Donetsk Drama Theater Mariupol, where 300 people died while seeking shelter in a space that is sacred to all of us.
Using the words of playwrights, poets and novelists we will express and share our deep sorrow in response to this shocking and devastating tragedy. By showing our empathy and compassion, we will let the world know that the New York Theater Community cares deeply about the victims, survivors and families of the Mariupol catastrophe and that Ukraine is on our minds. This is not a fundraiser. We anticipate that listeners from over 20 countries will tune in. The national Public Broadcasting Station of Ukraine will live-stream the gathering for all Ukrainians.
With:
Abrons Arts Center; CUNY STAGES; HERE Arts Center; HowlRound; La Mama / Yara Arts Group; Mabou Mines | Performance Space; Ma-Yi Theater Company; New York Theater Workshop (TBC); Nuyorican Poets Cafe; PEN America; PS21; The Park Avenue Armory; Theatre Without Borders; The Brooklyn Academy of Music; The National Black Theater; The Noor Theatre; The Play Company; The Public Theater; The Segal Theatre Center; The Shed; Torn | Page; Ukranian Actors of New York; The Watermill Center | Robert Wilson.
For schedule updates please check here:
Saturday April 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Schedule (subject to radical change):
AM
10:00 PEN America
10:30 The SHED
11:00 HERE ARTS CENTER
11:30 Ma-Yi Theater Company
PM
12:00
PS21
12:30 The Brooklyn Academy of Music
1:00 The Watermill Center | Robert Wilson
1:30 St. Ann's Warehouse
2:00 CUNY STAGES
2:30 Torn | Page
3:00 The Park Avenue Armory
3:30 Abrons Arts Center
4:00 HowlRound Commons
5:00 The National Black Theater
5:30 The Play Company
6:00 The Public Theater
6:30 La Mama
7:00 Nuyorican Poets Cafe
7:30 Yara Arts Group
8:00 The Noor Theatre
8:30 Mabou Mines | Performance Space
9:00 Ukrainian Actors of New York
9:30 Theatre Without Borders
Schedule is subject to radical change. Check here for updates: https://tinyurl.com/2p8jvvwa
#NYTheatreArtistsforUkraine