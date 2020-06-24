New York Teen Shakespeare Intensive Adapts For Learning Online

The New York Teen Shakespeare Intensive is finding new and exciting ways to adapt its curriculum without losing value.

Every year NYTSI welcomes teens from across North America to participate in collegiate level acting training with master teachers and in-depth Shakespeare analysis. Considering scene work and physical interaction make up a decent portion of the intensive, NYTSI aims to do whatever they can to make this year's online version of the intensive a memorable and educational experience.

The course will still focus primarily on performing Shakespeare's text, but will also dedicate more time to preparing students for professional and college auditions with digital and in-person techniques. Many of the voice, character, and movement classes will remain in the curriculum, engaging students from home to move through and explore Shakespeare from their own bedrooms. In addition to the core curriculum, NYTSI adds an exciting Industry Insights Panel with actresses Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black) and Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods) as well as award-winning casting director Jen Rudin, author of CONFESSIONS OF A CASTING DIRECTOR (now a podcast). Jessica Pimentel will also be breaking out to teach a Self-Tape Audition class and drop into a few Shakespeare coaching sessions with the students over the course of the two weeks.

New York Teen Shakespeare Intensive Artistic Director Katie McHugh said, "We are so excited to offer these new opportunities for students. We meet so many wonderful people as we create with NYTSI parent company Yonder Window Theatre Company. We've wanted to invite Jessica, Abigail, and Jen to work with our teens for a while now and while these circumstances are not ideal, it has awarded us the perfect opportunity to involve them."

The New York Teen Shakespeare Intensive accepts participants from all over the world. Students must be age 15-19 years old. Visit newyorkteenshakespeareintensive.com for more information or to register today! Only six places for NYTSI Online remain.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You