New York Festival Of Song To Present NYFOS NEXT: THE MANY WORLDS INTERPRETATION 

The New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, will continue its acclaimed NYFOS Next series with The Many Worlds Interpretation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at The Theater at 150W17TH.

Curated by Nathaniel LaNasa, the program takes playful aim at the way people tell and retell their own stories, presenting new works that explore memory, loss, and alternate realities through song.

The performance will feature composer-pianist Michael Stephen Brown, who joins soprano Susanna Phillips for the New York premiere of his work Love’s Lives Lost. Tenor Benjamin Brecher performs Kimberly Osberg’s You, Us, Me, written for him, while Sarah Gibson’s Breath’d back again remixes poems of Thomas Moore into a meditation on longing and emotional space.

LaNasa describes the program as “full of reality-revisions, missed connections, and unlived possibilities,” adding, “These composers have crafted ingenious musical language for the fractures and recombinations that occur as memories are revised.”

The NYFOS Next Series

Now in its annual run, NYFOS Next serves as a platform for new music and emerging composers. The series will conclude in June 2026 with The Same River Twice, a program reflecting on possibility and impossibility. That concert will feature three world premieres by Luna Composition Lab alumni Elisa Johnson, Alicia Erlandson, and Devon Lee, performed by soprano Jennifer Zetlan and mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra.

All NYFOS programs receive support from the New York State Council on the Arts, Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Concert Information

NYFOS Next: The Many Worlds Interpretation

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

Location: The Theater at 150W17TH, 150 W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

Tickets: $25 general admission / $10 student tickets

Link: nyfos.org/nyfos-next

Program:

Love’s Lives Lost – Michael Stephen Brown

You, Us, Me – Kimberly Osberg

Breath’d back again – Sarah Gibson

Artists:

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Benjamin Brecher, tenor

Michael Stephen Brown, piano

Nathaniel LaNasa, pianist and curator