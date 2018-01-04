New York Equity Office and Audition Center Closed Today Due to Storm

Jan. 4, 2018  

Actors' Equity tweeted last night that the New York Equity office and Audition Center will be closed today, January 4, due to the snowstorm. They have stated that the EPA for Monmouth and callbacks for Nebraska Shakespeare are canceled and that all should stay tuned for information on rescheduling.

Read the tweet below:


