New York Equity Office and Audition Center Closed Today Due to Storm

Actors' Equity tweeted last night that the New York Equity office and Audition Center will be closed today, January 4, due to the snowstorm. They have stated that the EPA for Monmouth and callbacks for Nebraska Shakespeare are canceled and that all should stay tuned for information on rescheduling.

Read the tweet below:

Please note: due to the expected storm, the New York Equity office and Audition Center will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 4. The EPA for Monmouth and callbacks for Nebraska Shakespeare are canceled. Stay tuned for information on rescheduling. pic.twitter.com/iSihO5qEDX - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) January 4, 2018





