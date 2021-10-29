New York Comedy Festival Presents CRAZY WOKE ASIANS At Carolines On Broadway Next Month

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is coming to Carolines on Broadway!

On a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy and shows). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, with shows at Laugh Factory and SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York. Recent live taping co-produced by Creative Studios LA (Amazon Prime Laugh After Dark) The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Journal, ASAM News, King 5 New Day Northwest and more.

The show features 4 Asian American comedians from Los Angeles and Seattle, rounded out by 4 New York comedians plus special guests TBA! Featuring Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, Global Comedy Club Apple TV, Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store), Jason Rogers (American Me Comedy, Hollywood Improv, Haha Comedy Club), Ali Malik (Laugh Factory, OZY magazine "18 comics to watch tomorrow", "Next Maz Jobrani"), Bernice Ye (Northwest Women's Comedy Festival, Nate Jackson's Super Funny Comedy Club), New York comedians: Sonya Vai (New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Festival), Alyce Chan (Bring Your Own Baby Comedy, MOMCOM NYC, Scary Mommy), Soo Ra (Buzzfeed, The Comedy Store), Macy Kwok (St. Marks Comedy Club), hosted by Art Cai (Buzzfeed, VOX, Diverse AF Fest).

The event is set for Monday, November 8th at 7PM, at Carolines on Broadway: 1626 Broadway, New York, NY 10019.

For reservations please visit: http://www.carolines.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.