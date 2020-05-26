New York City Opens 43 Miles of Streets For Pedestrians to Practice Social Distancing

New York City has opened up 43 miles of streets for pedestrians to use for walking, according to ABC7.

The Open Streets program was created to give pedestrians more room to practice social distancing while still being able to walk outside.

The city's initial goal of 40 miles by the end of May has been surpassed. The goal is to eventually have 100 miles of open streets.

New York City currently has more open streets than any city in the U.S. Google Maps is adjusting its algorithms to reflect the changes.

"New Yorkers deserve space to safely enjoy the outdoors in their own neighborhoods," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Thanks to hard work from a host of City agencies, we've beaten our Open Streets goal for this month - and made our city a national leader in expanding public space as we fight COVID-19."



See which new locations in the city are opening up its streets by clicking here.

