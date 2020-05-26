New York City Opens 43 Miles of Streets For Pedestrians to Practice Social Distancing
New York City has opened up 43 miles of streets for pedestrians to use for walking, according to ABC7.
The Open Streets program was created to give pedestrians more room to practice social distancing while still being able to walk outside.
The city's initial goal of 40 miles by the end of May has been surpassed. The goal is to eventually have 100 miles of open streets.
New York City currently has more open streets than any city in the U.S. Google Maps is adjusting its algorithms to reflect the changes.
"New Yorkers deserve space to safely enjoy the outdoors in their own neighborhoods," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Thanks to hard work from a host of City agencies, we've beaten our Open Streets goal for this month - and made our city a national leader in expanding public space as we fight COVID-19."
See which new locations in the city are opening up its streets by clicking here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)