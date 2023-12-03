New York City Gay Men's Chorus to Honor Chita Rivera at Harmony Gala Benefit

The gala will take place on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Edison Ballroom.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will present their 24th annual gala benefit, Harmony, taking place on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Edison Ballroom. This will be highlighted with the inaugural presentation of the ICON Award to stage and screen legend, Chita Rivera.

As one of Broadway's most beloved and iconic performers, Chita Rivera has graced the stage for over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the world of theater and inspiring countless artists. This well-deserved honor will celebrate both her extraordinary contributions to the performing arts and her enduring and timeless legacy. 

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is now in its 44th season continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. With over 260 members the NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond spreading their message through music. The Youth Pride Chorus, now in its 20th anniversary season, continues to empower youth, 13-21, and reaches out to the local school community. The NYCGMC's Tonewall a cappella ensemble spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.

Harmony will take place at Edison Ballroom at the Hotel Edison Times Square on Monday, February 19, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. The evening includes a cocktail hour, 3-course seated dinner, live auction, honorary awards, and additional entertainment.

To request a sponsorship opportunity or for more information, please contact Harmony Event Director, Jim Vivyan, at Harmony@bapany.org.



