New York City Gay Men's Chorus Announces Winter Concert

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) has announced that tickets are now on sale for their winter concert, Twinkly Lights: Songs for a Gayer Winter.

Performances will take place on December 16th at 8:00 PM and December 17 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, NYC). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.nycgmc.org or by calling 212.998.4941.

The Chorus is thrilled to once again perform its annual holiday concert. This year, the concert is titled Twinkly Lights: Songs for a Gayer Winter and it is the NYCGMC's first winter concert since 2019. Performing an exciting mix of winter and holiday music from John Legend, Madonna, Pentatonix, The Weather Girls, Rafael Hernandez, Tick Tick...Boom, and more, the Chorus will sound brighter than ever before.

"The NYCGMC is thrilled to return for our first winter concert since 2019. As we start our 43rd season, we are excited to welcome our new members but also our new Artistic Director: John J Atorino. The NYCGMC is sounding better than ever and our pioneering sound still stands as a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. As the LGBTQ+ community faces renewed attacks on our rights, we stand strong and ready to "say gay" each and every day. Come celebrate the winter and support and organization that seeks to lift up queer voices in every form," said John D Carrion, Executive Director for the NYCGMC.

The show will be performed by a chorus of more than 200 members (including 50 new members) and will be conducted by Artistic Director John J Atorino, accompanied by Aaron Dai and performed by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Regarding the upcoming performance, Mr. Atorino shared, "This winter concert's connecting thread throughout the repertoire is how we find hope and joy when it gets dark and cold. What are our "twinkly lights," the objects or people that make us smile or give us hope? Singing this music together every week is certainly our 'twinkly lights' as a singing community and we hope that our message of joy and vibrance reflects onto our audiences. Will you join us in celebrating the twinkly lights of the season?"