New York City Dance Alliance Foundation to Present DESTINY RISING at The Joyce Theater

New York City Dance Alliance Foundation will present the return of Destiny Rising to The Joyce Theater on January 19, 2026. A multi-disciplinary and multi-generational celebration of dance, the evening champions the work of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, founded in 2010 by Executive Director Joe Lanteri to support the next generation of professional dancers through scholarships for secondary and college education.

Telling the powerful story of a dancer's journey from student to professional, the program welcomes young dance students from the Dance Institute (Austin, TX), The Dance Ground (Newtown, PA), and more than fifty Foundation scholarship recipients from 2025-recent graduates from high school or in their first year of college-to present a world premiere by sought-after dancer, choreographer, and teacher Grace Buckley. Joining them are the NYCDAF College Partners Adelphi University Dance Company and Pace University Dance Company, alongside professional performances from Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Parsons Dance, and American Ballet Theatre apprentice and NYCDAF scholarships recipient Kayla Mak, accompanied by internationally celebrated cellist Amanda Forsyth, with additional artists to be announced. Since the Foundation's inaugural Destiny Rising event in 2010, performances by artists from companies including American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, New York City Ballet, and the Martha Graham Dance Company have played a pivotal role in championing the mission of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation and contributing to the continued success of this annual celebration.

As the cost of college continues to rise nationwide, access to professional training and higher education remains a challenge for many young dancers. With all proceeds from ticket sales and additional donations throughout the evening, NYCDAF remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in the future of professional dancers. To date, NYCDAF has awarded over $5.4 million to more than 600 gifted teenagers across 60 colleges and universities, supporting their pursuit of secondary and college education through an annual nationwide audition for rising seniors and recent high school graduates. Conducted in partnership with more than a dozen esteemed college partners, this audition has become a gateway for these talented individuals to access funds for their post-high school education. The recipients of these scholarships have gone on to make significant contributions to Broadway, concert dance companies worldwide, film, television, and more.

"Destiny Rising embodies the spirit of our Foundation, illustrating the transformative journey of aspiring dancers-from dedicated students to accomplished professionals," explains Lanteri. "This evening is a testament to the collective dedication of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation and its profound impact on scholarships, education, and inclusive access. We look forward to another year of fostering dreams and supporting the countless stories yet to be written."