New York City Ballet 2021 Digital Season Programming Announced for February 22-27

New York City Ballet's 2021 Digital Season programming has been announced for the week of February 22-27, focusing on George Balanchine's Prodigal Son. The ballet is the first to be featured in the multi-part series "Three Sides of Balanchine," exploring the choreographer's narrative, classical, and neoclassical traditions; it will be followed by Theme and Variations and Stravinsky Violin Concerto in subsequent weeks.

Monday, February 22:

City Ballet The Podcast - Prodigal Son

"Hear the Dance" episode on George Balanchine's Prodigal Son, featuring Edward Villella, the legendary dancer and artistic director who first performed the title role, coached by Balanchine, in a 1960 revival of the work for NYCB. Former NYCB Dancer Silas Farley hosts.

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Prodigal Son

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Prodigal Son, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Gonzalo Garcia

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Tuesday, February 23: Inside NYCB - Prodigal Son

A rehearsal and conversation about the leading female role in Prodigal Son, The Siren, featuring Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski, who has performed the role for many years; NYCB Repertory Director Lisa Jackson; and corps de ballet member Christina Clark, who will be learning the role as part of this special program hosted by NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen.

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, February 23 at 8pm until Thursday, March 4 at 8pm EST)

Wednesday, February 24: Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Thursday, February 25:

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Prodigal Son

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Prodigal Son, taught by NYCB dancer Christina Clark

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EST)

Digital Performance - Prodigal Son

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Teresa Reichlen and Daniel Ulbricht with Jonathan Stafford,

Marika Anderson, Likolani Brown, Devin Alberda, and Austin Laurent

Conducted by Marc Taddei, Guest Conductor

Filmed on October 9, 2013, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Thursday, February 25 at 8pm until Thursday, March 4 at 8pm EST)

Saturday, February 27:

Ballet Breaks - The Four Seasons

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by the "Winter" section of Jerome Robbins' The Four Seasons, taught by NYCB dancer Mimi Staker

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EST)

Access Workshops for Children - The Four Seasons

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by the "Winter" section of Jerome Robbins' The Four Seasons, taught by NYCB Soloist Sara Adams

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EST)