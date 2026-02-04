New York Belly Dance Festival Returns in 2026 with International Stars

The pulse of Middle Eastern dance and music returns to the Big Apple as the New York Belly Dance Festival celebrates its second edition from March 20-22, 2026. This one-of-a-kind immersive weekend brings together international master instructors, vibrant performances, vendor marketplaces, and a global dance community for three unforgettable days of movement, culture, and artistry.

Following the success of the sold-out 2025 New York Belly Dance Festival, this year's festival, created by founder Samantha Diaz, features internationally acclaimed dancers and instructors including Sadie - a USA-based choreographer for global pop icon Shakira, and the most-watched belly dancer on YouTube known for her technical precision and powerhouse stage presence; viral belly dance phenomenon Diva Darina from Ukraine, with over 15 million views on her videos, whose performances blend powerful technique with deep emotional expression; and Lebanese Simon - renowned master of classical Arabic dance and folklore, celebrated for his elegance and cultural depth.

This year's festival kicks off on Friday, March 20 at 7PM with "Raqs in the City: Kick off Dinner Show for the New York Belly Dance Festival" - an intimate dinner show featuring a curated lineup of international and local solo performances by guest artists and festival participants in the cozy, speakeasy-style setting of the atmospheric Laurie Beechman Theatre on 42nd Street. Attendees can enjoy drinks, dining, and dazzling entertainment in the heart of Manhattan.

The main festival unfolds over the weekend with a dynamic lineup of 12 hours of workshops, and two theatrical gala shows at EPA Studios, 320 W 37 St. "Empire Raqs" plays Saturday March 21 at 7:00 p.m., with performances by international master instructors, guest stars, and rising talents. The "Golden Apple" closing show on Sunday, March 22 at 7:00p.m. promises a vibrant finale celebrating artistry, growth, and community.

The Festival also boasts a bustling global "Festival Bazaar," which is open to the public and filled with global treasures from vendors representing Egypt, Ukraine, Peru, the U.S., and beyond, offering costumes, jewelry, and dancewear.

For full schedule, please visit www.newyorkbellydancefestival.com