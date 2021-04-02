New York Arts and Entertainment Venues Re-Open Today at 33% Capacity

Our journey down the road to a fully reopened Broadway continues... slowly. Today, April 2, New York event, arts and entertainment venues holding less than 10,000 people are officially allowed to reopen at 33% capacity.

Some off-Broadway productions and cabaret venues are taking the cue, including Blindness at the Daryl Roth Theatre, The Shed and The Green Room 42.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is keen on getting the theatre district up and running again as he recently revealed that reopening in fall 2021 is still the goal. In an interview with The Points Guy, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin confirmed that intended timeline. She reveals that some shows are "tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening," with a several others planning on October and November.

"If some miracle happened - the [COVID-19] incidence rate went down dramatically, the vaccination rate went up dramatically - [Broadway's return] could be sooner," she added. "But as of right now, we're looking at September."

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci also confirmed his optimism for fall in a webinar hosted by the National Endowment for the Arts. "If enough people get vaccinated and if we are careful in reopening and resuming activities, based on current projections, I believe we likely could see a return to more fully reopened movie and Broadway theatres sometime in the fall. This is no guarantee. And at least initially, we may still need to wear masks."