New Version of 'Waving Through A Window' Hits the Dance Floor!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was nominated for 9 Tony Awards and picked up 6 trophies including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones and Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

