New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023

According to an Equity casting notice, a new national tour of the hit musical, Mamma Mia!, will hit the road in 2023.

The production is currently seeking actors for the show's principal roles to begin rehearsals in September 2023 and aims to launch in October of the same year.

The tour will feature direction and chroreography by original creatives, director Phyllida Lloyd and choreographer Anthony Van Laast.

Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship set to the pop hits of ABBA has been thrilling London audiences for over 10 years. More recently it became the biggest British hit movie of all time when the three women who created the worldwide stage smash hit adapted it for the silver screen.



Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.



Over 40 million people worldwide have been dancing in the aisles to this sensational musical, and London is where it all began back in 1999.