New Terrence McNally Documentary Seeks Distribution Funding on Kickstarter

Filmmakers Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Cross have launched a kickstarter to fund the distribution of a documentary about revered playwright Terrence McNally.

See their statement below and visit here to help bring this new film about a revolutionary artist to fans everywhere.

"A few years ago, we filmed a special sequence with Terrence McNally and his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy, for our documentary The State Of Marriage (it's on Netflix: www.netflix.com/title/80107486). We'd long admired Terrence's work - he is one of America's greatest and most influential playwrights - and it was really moving hearing him speak so openly about love, commitment, being true to oneself, and the importance of making life matter. We thought, "Why hasn't anyone done a documentary about this man?" Then we said, "Well, we should."

EVERY ACT OF LIFE has come a long way since then, and our respect for all things Terrence has grown exponentially. With exclusive, intimate access, this is the first documentary about one of the world's most honored and risk-taking writers, and an immersive exploration of how to make the third act of life as interesting as the first two. Through his pioneering personal journey, the film is also a unique inside history of the American theatre; the struggle for LGBT rights; battles with alcohol and cancer; passion, loss, and love; and the continual pursuit of inspiration in life and work.

We finished shooting and editing the film, and have almost completed the film. We need your support to cover the final post-production cost for color correction, sound design, music, and graphics, plus the trailer and poster. These are all essential expenses, and your help will be greatly appreciated. There are also some terrific rewards. All contributions are tax-deductible through our non-profit fiscal sponsor, The Film Collaborative (www.thefilmcollaborative.org). Be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience with your contribution, and be with us through all that follows. - Jeff and Marcia"





