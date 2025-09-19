Review Roundup: SATURDAY CHURCH Opens At New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop is presenting the world premiere of the new musical Saturday Church. Critics are sharing their reactions to this anticipated production. See what they’re saying below.

The musical follows Ulysses, a New York City teen caught between family expectations and his discovery of “Saturday Church,” a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. With a score that moves from gospel to house to pop, the piece explores faith, belonging, and the joy of liberation.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) and James Ijames (Fat Ham), music and lyrics by Sia, and additional music by Honey Dijon.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture : The treacle, in any case, obscures noble intentions. The Trump administration has, especially in the last week, been motive-hunting for any reason to vilify queer and trans people, and so it’s impressive to see a nonprofit risk whatever paltry amount of federal funding it might still receive. Saturday Church, however, may be so intent on keeping things positive and palatable — to the imagined center-left white cis ticket buyer, one imagines — that it never shifts into other gears.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: The musical—directed by Whitney White, and adapted from Damon Cardasis’ 2017 movie—switches between the heart-tugging register of Ulysses’ sense of isolation, and the snap and pop of its excellent soundtrack (at least two songs should be released as singles, right now). The show’s choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie fills the stage with consistently gorgeous fire and flair. Qween Jean’s costumes—riots of color, sparkle, dramatic silhouettes, and flattering detail—are lead characters in themselves.

One-Minute Critic, One-Minute Critic: From the musical’s opening moments, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee, in the dual role of Black Jesus and Pastor Lewis, capitalizes on Sia’s catchy score. But the familiar dance beats and melodic riffs aren’t quite enough to make Saturday Church stand out among identity-focused new works.

Kyle Turner, New York Theatre Guide: Saturday Church’s heart is in the right place, but its conventionality overpowers the serene joy that comes with just being around your people.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: There’s still work to be done, especially in terms of tightening and focusing, on the show which clearly has aspirations beyond off-Broadway. And if Cardasis and Ijames can reduce the material of some of its feel-good cliches, Saturday Church just might get there.