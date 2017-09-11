New Joshua Harmon Play Headlines Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 Lineup

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its first two productions of 2018: ADMISSIONS, a new play by Joshua Harmon, to be directed by Daniel Aukin, beginning performances Thursday, February 15 and opening Monday, March 12 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the LCT3 production of queens, a new play by Martyna Majok, to be directed by Danya Taymor, which will begin performances Saturday, February 10, open on Monday, February 26, and run through Sunday, March 25 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).

ADMISSIONS

Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. And alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. ADMISSIONS is a new play that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America.

ADMISSIONS will have sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Toni Leslie-James, lighting by Mark Barton and sound by Ryan Rumery.

Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews received its world premiere at Roundabout Underground, transferred to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre, and has since become one of the most produced plays in the United States. International productions include Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, South Africa and London's West End, following sell-out runs at Theatre Royal Bath and the St. James. Other plays include Significant Other, which had its world premiere at Roundabout and opened on Broadway in Spring 2017, and Ivanka, which had readings at theatres across the country on Election Eve 2016. Joshua's new play Skintight will also premiere this season at the Roundabout. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School, and has been awarded fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Atlantic Center for the Arts and NNPN.

Daniel Aukin returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he directed the LCT3 and Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater productions of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles. His recent work includes the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love, Dan LeFranc's Rancho Viejo, Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center, Melissa James Gibson's Placebo, a musical version of the Jonathan Lethem novel The Fortress of Solitude, Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews, Melissa James Gibson's What Rhymes With America, Sam Shepard's Heartless, Marius von Mayenburg's The Ugly One, Itamar Moses' Back Back Back, Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, and Elmer Rice's The Adding Machine. As artistic director of Soho Rep (1998-2006) his premieres of new work included Mark Schultz's Everything Will Be Different, Melissa James Gibson's Suitcase and [sic], Mac Wellman's Cat's Paw, Quincy Long's The Year of the Baby and Maria Irene Fornes' Molly's Dream.

ADMISSIONS is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. New American plays at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater are generously supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Mitzi E. Newhouse season is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

queens

In queens, the lives of two generations of immigrant women collide in a basement apartment. When the choices they've made about their security, dignity, and desires come back to haunt them, they must ask: what cannot - and should not - be left behind?

Evan Cabnet is the Artistic Director of LCT3.

queens will have sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Matt Frey, and sound by Stowe Nelson.

Martyna Majok was born in Bytom, Poland, and raised in New Jersey and Chicago. Her plays have been performed and developed at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Women's Project Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The O'Neill Theater Center, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among others. Her many awards include The Dramatists Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, The Lilly Awards' Stacey Mindich Prize, Helen Merrill Emerging Playwright Award, Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical at The Helen Hayes Awards, The Ashland New Plays Festival Women's Invitational Prize, The Kennedy Center's Jean Kennedy Smith Award, Marin Theatre's David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize, New York Theatre Workshop's 2050 Fellowship, Aurora Theatre's Global Age Project Prize, National New Play Network's Smith Prize for Political Playwriting, Jane Chambers Student Feminist Playwriting Prize, and The Merage Foundation Fellowship for the American Dream.

Danya Taymor's recent credits include Pass Over (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer (NY Times and Time Out Critics' Pick), The Place We Built, Romeo and Juliet, and I Hate Fucking Mexicans (Flea Theater); Cygnus (Women's Project); Esai's Table (Cherry Lane Mentor Project); Engagements (Ensemble Studio Theatre), as well as productions at the Juilliard School and NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She was a Time Warner Foundation Directing Fellow at the Women's Project; 2050 Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop, and currently is an artist in residence at Theatre for a New Audience.

The LCT3 season program is supported by generous grants from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Time Warner Foundation, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, the Tony Randall Theatrical Fund, the J & AR Foundation, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. The Vilcek Foundation has also provided a special grant for queens. Endowment support is generously provided by Daryl Roth.

Casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.

This fall, LCT is producing Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar's new play Junk, directed by Doug Hughes in the Vivian Beaumont Theater beginning Thursday, October 5; Sarah DeLappe's award winning play The Wolves, directed by Lila Neugebauer in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater beginning Wednesday, November 1; and the LCT3 production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, directed by Lila Neugebauer, beginning Saturday, October 7 in the Claire Tow Theater. This spring, LCT will mount a new production of the classic Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe musical My Fair Lady, to be directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, March 15 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

