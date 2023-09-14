New Documentary Will Tell the History of Manhattan Theatre Club

ALL ARTS, the streaming platform and channel dedicated to the arts, will debut the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS app, website, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). The hour-long film tracks Manhattan Theatre Club's storied 50-year history under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, who together grew the institution from an off-off-Broadway venue into one of America's most acclaimed and prolific theatrical institutions.

Together with a treasure trove of archival production footage and photos, the film features never-before-aired interviews exploring how Meadow cultivated generations of artistic talent. Through interviews with stage and screen stars who honed their craft at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, André De Shields, Laura Linney, John Patrick Shanley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sam Waterston, the film chronicles the career-making roles, artistic adventures and creative partnerships that have come to define MTC for artists and audiences.

Incorporated in 1970, Manhattan Theatre Club named Lynne Meadow its artistic leader in 1972. Meadow brought Barry Grove on board as managing director in 1974. Under their five decades of stewardship, Manhattan Theatre Club evolved from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theater into a multi-venue production and education nonprofit, producing more than 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Its critically acclaimed productions have won numerous awards, including seven Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards.

The film charts Manhattan Theatre Club's growth and the challenges facing the theater industry at large, revealing how MTC has endured as a space for creative experimentation and an artistic home for playwrights, directors, designers and actors.

“We are delighted to shine a light on the impact of Manhattan Theatre Club, an artistic force that has nurtured and elevated generations of talent,” said James King, senior artistic director of ALL ARTS.

“Through their stewardship of Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow and Barry Grove have left an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape for decades to come,” said Joe Harrell, executive producer of ALL ARTS. “Their story champions the vital role of nonprofit theaters in allowing artists to take risks, explore innovative ideas and challenge conventions.”

The film features interviews with performers, playwrights, directors and theater insiders, including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, Ben Brantley, John Lee Beatty, André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, Edie Falco, Jessica Hecht, David Hodgson, Judith Light, Laura Linney, Santo Loquasto, Joe Mantello, Jerry Mitchell, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Hyde Pierce, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, John Patrick Shanley, Daniel Sullivan, Richard Wesley, Sam Waterston and Whitney White.

Directed by Ann Benjamin and edited by Darren Peister. For ALL ARTS: Anna Campbell is Senior Multimedia Producer. Kristy Geslain and Joe Harrell are Executive Producers. James King is Senior Artistic Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.

